Arizona imaging provider's EHR hit by ransomware exposing info of 244,800 patients

Assured Imaging, a mobile digital mammography provider in Tucson, Ariz., is notifying more than 244,800 patients that their protected health information was exposed after its EHR system was attacked with ransomware.

Assured, which provides digital imaging services in eight states, reported the incident to HHS Aug. 27 as affecting 244,813 patients. In an Aug. 26 statement posted to its website, Assured said it discovered on May 19 that ransomware had encrypted its EHR, and its systems were accessed by an unknown attacker from May 15-17. Some data was exfiltrated from its systems during that period, Assured stated.

Patient information affected by the security incident includes names, addresses, dates of birth, patient identification numbers and medical histories.

After discovering the ransomware attack, Assured notified HHS and other government regulators and is reviewing its privacy policies to implement more safeguards.

