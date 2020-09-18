CMS finalizes dialysis, cancer payment models: 5 things to know

CMS finalized its end-stage renal disease treatment choices model and radiation oncology payment models Sept. 18.

Five things to know:

1. The end-stage renal disease treatment choices model is in response to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump that calls for increased use of home dialysis and kidney transplants for Medicare patients with chronic kidney disease. It aims to improve care quality and lower Medicare costs for members who need dialysis and kidney transplants.

2. CMS projects the model will affect about 30 percent of kidney care providers.

3. The new model begins Jan. 1 and is projected to save Medicare $23 million over five and a half years, according to CMS.

4. CMS also finalized its radiation oncology rodel, which aims to improve care outcomes for cancer patients who receive radiotherapy while lowering Medicare costs.

5. The radiation oncology model features bundled payments that CMS said will incentivize the use of more clinically and cost-effective treatments. It begins Jan. 1, and is projected to save Medicare $230 million over five years.

More articles on healthcare finance:

8 health systems with strong finances

Chicago hospital defeats allegations of 'ghost payroll' scheme

10 ACOs with the most shared savings in 2019

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.