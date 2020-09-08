A snapshot of the US oncology workforce: 5 things to know

Nearly 13,000 oncologists are engaged in patient care in the U.S., according to a new report.

Since 2007, the American Society of Clinical Oncology has regularly monitored and assessed the U.S. oncology workforce. The 2020 Workforce Information Systems report, released by the society, gathers the latest available data on U.S. oncologist supply and demand. This year's report is accompanied by an infographic.

Five things to know:

1. There are 12,940 oncologists engaged in patient care nationwide, and 1,698 oncology practices.

2. Nearly 20 percent of oncologists are close to retirement age (age 64 and older), and 15.6 percent are early career physicians (age 40 and younger).

3. Nearly 5 percent of oncologists are Hispanic or Latino, 3 percent are Black and 0.1 percent are American Indian or Alaska Native.

4. About 34 percent of oncologists are female.

5. Approximately 11 percent of oncologists practice in rural areas.

