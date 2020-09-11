University of Virginia Health System to open $7M breast care center

Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Health System is opening a $7 million comprehensive breast care center Oct. 12.

The 18,500-square-foot center includes 32 patient rooms. It will offer surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, genetics, plastic surgery and radiology services.

It will offer breast imaging, 3D breast ultrasound, bone density scanning as well as infusion treatments, lymphedema and cancer survivorship clinics, and clinical trials.

