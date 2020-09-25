Ex-cancer center president indicted in antitrust conspiracy

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against William Harwin, MD, founder and former president of Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute, for his alleged participation in a long-running antitrust conspiracy, the Department of Justice announced Sept. 24.

The indictment charges Dr. Harwin with participating in a criminal conspiracy with a competing oncology group in southwest Florida. From 1999 through at least 2016, Dr. Harwin and his co-conspirators allegedly entered into an agreement to allocate medical oncology treatments, such as chemotherapy, to Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute and radiation oncology treatments to a competing oncology group, according to the Justice Department.

"The conspiracy allowed FCS and the competing oncology group to operate with minimal competition in Southwest Florida and limited valuable integrated care options and choices for cancer patients," the Justice Department said.

The charge in the indictment carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

