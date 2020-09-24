$10M gift establishes immunotherapy center at UH Seidman Cancer Center

Cleveland-based University Hospitals will use a $10 million gift to establish the Wesley Center for Immunotherapy at UH Seidman Cancer Center.

Named after Kimberly and Joseph Wesley, who provided the gift, the center will offer new immunotherapy treatments to patients and help advance research into immunotherapy, the process of using a patient's immune system to identify and attack cancer cells.

"Immunotherapy is an increasingly frequent component of cancer care, and UH is uniquely positioned to offer it," said Thomas F. Zenty III, CEO of University Hospitals. "This extraordinary gift from the Wesleys will help ensure UH is able to increase our capacity to treat patients with new therapies."

