St. Joseph's, Hackensack Meridian Health affiliation tops January oncology stories 

News of the clinical affiliation of Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health and Paterson, N.J.-based St. Joseph's Health was Becker's most read oncology story in January.

The top 10 most-read oncology stories published by Becker's Hospital Review last month, starting with the most popular:

1. How St. Joseph's, Hackensack Meridian plan to transform cancer care in New Jersey

2. 5 oncologists on the move

3. St. Joseph’s Health, Hackensack Meridian Health announce clinical affiliation

4. City of Hope acquisition tops oncology stories in December

5. Huntsman Cancer Institute, U of Utah Health name new head of radiation oncology

6. Dana-Farber: $40M grant to further multiple myeloma research

7. 4 recent cancer partnerships

8. 5 recent cancer study findings

9. 5 recent cancer center openings, constructions

10. 4 oncologists on the move