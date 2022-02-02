St. Joseph's, Hackensack Meridian Health affiliation tops January oncology stories 

- Small
News of the clinical affiliation of Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health and Paterson, N.J.-based St. Joseph's Health was Becker's most read oncology story in January.
The top 10 most-read oncology stories published by Becker's Hospital Review last month, starting with the most popular:
1. How St. Joseph's, Hackensack Meridian plan to transform cancer care in New Jersey
3. St. Joseph’s Health, Hackensack Meridian Health announce clinical affiliation
4. City of Hope acquisition tops oncology stories in December
5. Huntsman Cancer Institute, U of Utah Health name new head of radiation oncology
6. Dana-Farber: $40M grant to further multiple myeloma research
7. 4 recent cancer partnerships
8. 5 recent cancer study findings
9. 5 recent cancer center openings, constructions