St. Joseph’s Health, Hackensack Meridian Health announce clinical affiliation 

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health and Paterson, N.J.-based St. Joseph's Health announced a clinical affiliation Jan. 14 to bring patients expanded oncologic services.

"This new affiliation is a major step forward in creating a comprehensive cancer care program between our two health systems," Kevin Slavin, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Health, said in a news release. "Our partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health continues to evolve, from our joint home care and rehabilitation programs, to now the best cancer care for residents in the surrounding communities."

The two systems first announced a clinical and strategic partnership Sept. 25, 2019.

One of the first steps of the new clinical affiliation is a new infusion center that is set to open on St. Joseph’s Health Wayne Medical Center campus late January. The partnership will also extend to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center Paterson campus. A new cancer center is also set to open in Totowa later this year.

"This affiliation is built on a collaborative model that will offer an exceptional lineup of oncologists and advanced services," Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health said. "It’s been a goal of ours to make sure that every New Jersey resident has access to high-quality compassionate care that’s accessible and convenient."