4 oncologists on the move

These four oncologists joined new practices or received new appointments over the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add an oncologist move to this list, please email gmasson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Faith Davies, MD, was appointed the inaugural director of the Center for Blood Cancers at NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center in New York City.

2. Julie Bauman, MD, joined the academic medical enterprise at Washington, D.C.-based George Washington University as director of the GW Cancer Center.

3. Sigrid Berg, MD, former medical director of cancer care at Bangor-based Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, joined Belfast, Maine-based Waldo County General Hospital, according to Knox County VillageSoup.

4. Roger Inhorn, MD, PhD, former medical director of the cancer care practice at Maine Medical Center and the MaineHealth Cancer Care Network, joined Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, Maine, according to Knox County VillageSoup.