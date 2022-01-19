5 recent cancer study findings 

Recent cancer research has focused on nationwide death rates from the disease since 2019, lung-cancer assessment risks using blood samples and more.

Here are five oncology-related studies reported by Becker's since Dec. 17, starting with the most recent:

1. Overall cancer deaths in the U.S. have declined 32 percent since 2019, according to a report published Jan. 12 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

2. A personalized lung cancer risk assessment that includes a blood test, developed by researchers at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, identified 9.2 percent more lung cancer cases for screening and reduced referral to screening among non-cases by 13.7 percent, a study published Jan. 7 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology found.

3. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente implemented a new depression screening initiative for breast cancer patients after new research showed the intervention was successful in identifying patients needing behavioral healthcare.

4. Cancer patients who experienced breakthrough COVID-19 infections had a 13 percent death rate, a study published Dec. 24 in the Annals of Oncology found.

5. While colonoscopy is the most recommended screening method for colorectal cancers, clinicians often offer alternatives if patients are unwilling to undergo the invasive procedure, a Mayo Clinic study published Dec. 14 found.