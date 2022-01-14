American Cancer Society: US cancer deaths fell 32% since 2019

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Overall cancer deaths in the U.S. have declined 32 percent since 2019, according to a report published Jan. 12 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.
The report compiled the most recent data on population-based cancer occurrences and outcomes using a variety of databases, including the National Cancer Institute's Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results program and the CDC's National Program of Cancer Registries.
Key findings:
- In 2022, 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths are projected to occur in the U.S.
- About 350 deaths per day from lung cancer are projected in 2022, making it the leading cause of cancer death.
- Prostate cancer diagnoses at a distant stage increased from 3.9 percent to 8.2 percent over the last decade.
- Incidence of breast cancer among women has been increasing by 0.5 percent per year since the mid-2000s.