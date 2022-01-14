American Cancer Society: US cancer deaths fell 32% since 2019

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Overall cancer deaths in the U.S. have declined 32 percent since 2019, according to a report published Jan. 12 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

The report compiled the most recent data on population-based cancer occurrences and outcomes using a variety of databases, including the National Cancer Institute's Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results program and the CDC's National Program of Cancer Registries.

Key findings: 

  • In 2022, 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths are projected to occur in the U.S.

  • About 350 deaths per day from lung cancer are projected in 2022, making it the leading cause of cancer death.
     
  • Prostate cancer diagnoses at a distant stage increased from 3.9 percent to 8.2 percent over the last decade.

  • Incidence of breast cancer among women has been increasing by 0.5 percent per year since the mid-2000s.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles