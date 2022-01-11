5 oncologists on the move

These five oncologists joined new practices or received new appointments over the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add an oncologist move to this list, please email gmasson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Carolyn Bhakta, MD, surgical oncologist and oncoplastic breast surgeon, joined Cancer Treatment Centers of America-Chicago Jan. 3, according to a news release obtained by Becker's. She is board certified in general surgery and surgical critical care.

2. Ryan Engel, DO, will join CTCA-Chicago on Jan. 17, according to a news release obtained by Becker's. He is board certified in medical oncology, hematology and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

3. Philip Philip, MD, PhD, researcher and medical oncologist, has joined Henry Ford Cancer Institute in Detroit from Karmanos Cancer Institute, also based in Detroit. He has joined as director of gastrointestinal oncology and neuroendocrine oncology, medical director of research and clinical care integration, and co-leader of the Henry Ford Pancreatic Cancer Center.

4. Salt Lake City-based Huntsman Cancer Institute and University of Utah Health named Amit Maity, MD, PhD, chair of the department of radiation oncology for the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine at University of Utah.

5. Heidi Godoy, DO, joined New York Hematology Dec. 1, expanding service line offerings at Albany Cancer Center to now include gynecologic oncology and surgery, according to local news source hudsonvalley360.com.