Huntsman Cancer Institute, U of Utah Health name new head of radiation oncology 

Salt Lake City-based Huntsman Cancer Institute and University of Utah Health named Amit Maity, MD, PhD, chair of the department of radiation oncology for the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine at University of Utah.

Dr. Maity currently serves as professor and executive vice chair of radiation oncology at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia.

"Dr. Maity is a national leader in his field," Michael Good, MD, CEO of University of Utah Health said in a news release. "His expertise, experience, and leadership will help bring an already exceptional department to even greater heights in caring for our patients, advancing research, and training the next generation of clinicians and scientists."