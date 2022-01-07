Dana-Farber: $40M grant to further multiple myeloma research 

Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute received a $40 million gift from Paula and Rodger Riney of St. Louis to further multiple myeloma research, the institute said Jan. 6.

The grant is the institute's largest single award supporting multiple myeloma research. With the donation, researchers will renew support for preclinical experiments to identify novel targets and develop new medicines and immune-based therapies for patients; fund clinical research testing novel myeloma therapies; and support to co-locate myeloma labs at Dana-Farber.

"My own journey as a myeloma patient — and knowing how many others are also living with this disease — has led us to seek out the individuals, teams, and organizations that are on the leading edge of research," Mr. Riney said in a news release. "There is no time to waste in the pursuit of better understanding, treatment, and cures."