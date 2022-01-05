4 recent cancer center openings, constructions

Here are four hospitals, health systems and cancer treatment centers that have expanded their cancer care facilities, opened new facilities, or shared plans to open new centers since Dec. 13.

1. The American Oncology Network and its partner, Cancer & Blood Specialists of Arizona, on Jan. 5 announced a new location opened in Flagstaff, Ariz., making it the fourth CBSA location.

2. Columbus, Ohio-based Zangmeister Cancer Center — a partner practice of the American Oncology Network — has opened a new facility in Grove City, Ohio, the AON announced Jan. 3.

3. McLaren Flint (Mich.) hospital is embarking on a $46 million project to expand the Karmanos Cancer Institute and the McLaren Proton Therapy Center, according to a Dec. 13 news release.

4. Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Cancer Institute plans to open a new facility at WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, W.Va., in January, according to a Dec. 13 news release.