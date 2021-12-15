Michigan hospital launches $46M cancer institute expansion

McLaren Flint (Mich.) hospital is embarking on a $46 million project to expand the Karmanos Cancer Institute and the McLaren Proton Therapy Center.

The expanded Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Flint is expected to open in late 2023, with construction set to begin in the summer of 2022. The project includes a 13,800-square-foot-vertical expansion of the cancer center, a 7,200-square-foot expansion of the proton therapy center, the construction of a third proton therapy vault with two patient treatment spaces, a parking lot and entry updates, according to a Dec. 13 news release.

Officials with McLaren Flint and Detroit-based Karmanos Cancer Institute said the expansion aims to widen access to advanced cancer care in the Genesee County (Mich.) region.

"Being part of the Karmanos Cancer Network gives cancer patients improved access to new treatments close to home," said Chris Candela, president and CEO of McLaren Flint. "This expansion allows us to provide more treatment options, grow our team of respected oncologists with trailblazing specialties, and provide care for more patients, saving them daily travel throughout the county or to Detroit for treatment."

