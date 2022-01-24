4 recent cancer partnerships

Here are four cancer-related partnerships formed since Jan. 14.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com.

1. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network's Oncology Research Program has partnered with Eli Lilly to fund four quality projects aimed at improving patient care and outcomes in lung and thyroid cancers, according to a Jan. 24 news release.

2. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and Yingli Pharma on Jan. 20 announced a strategic partnership to advance the development of multiple oncology programs, including two focused on treating lymphomas and solid tumors, from preclinical discovery through clinical development.

3. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and German pharmaceutical company Eisbach Bio GmbH announced a research collaboration on Jan. 19 dedicated to discovering and developing precision oncology drugs that target a cancer cell phenomenon called synthetic lethal engine.

4. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health and Paterson, N.J.-based St. Joseph's Health announced a clinical affiliation Jan. 14 to bring patients expanded oncologic services.