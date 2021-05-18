Screenings for colon cancer should now start at 45, task force says

Colorectal cancer screenings should now start at age 45 instead of 50, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said in updated guidance released May 18.

Overall, all adults aged 45 to 75 should be screened for the disease, according to the recommendations, which applies to all adults, regardless of symptoms, personal or family history.

"Far too many people in the U.S. are not receiving this lifesaving preventive service," said Michael Barry, MD, vice chair of the task force. "We hope that this new recommendation to screen people ages 45 to 49, coupled with our long-standing recommendation to screen people 50 to 75, will prevent more people from dying from colorectal cancer."

Additionally, deciding whether to screen older adults aged 76 to 85 should be made on an individual basis, the recommendations say.

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., with nearly 53,000 people estimated to die of the disease in 2021, according to the American Cancer Society.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.