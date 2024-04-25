OU Health cancer center expands across state

Oklahoma City-based OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center is expanding to the northeastern part of the state.

The expansion to the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa will give local patients access to advanced cancer treatments and clinical trials, according to an April 24 system news release. Plans are also in motion to build a facility at OU-Tulsa.

"This is a landmark day for OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center and the state of Oklahoma," OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said in the news release. "This expansion brings local access to people in Tulsa and surrounding communities who can receive the best research-driven cancer care while staying close to their families and support systems."