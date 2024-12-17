New York cancer center opens $98M cell, gene therapy hub

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center opened a $98 million cell and gene therapy hub aimed at growing the center's capabilities for cancer cell therapy research.

The Roswell Park GMP Engineering & Cell Manufacturing Facility, or Roswell Park GEM, is the largest academic cell and gene therapy research and manufacturing facility in the U.S., according to a Dec. 16 news release from the cancer center.

One of the facility's focuses will be developing cell and gene therapies to treat solid-tumor cancers, the release said.

Roswell Park recently appointed Michael Wong, MD, PhD, to serve as the center's first physician-in-chief and is set to launch an oncology nurse scientist training program with a $2.11 million grant from the National Cancer Institute.