Former MD Anderson physician to lead Roswell Park cancer center

Elizabeth Gregerson -

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has appointed Michael Wong, MD, PhD, to serve as the center's first physician in chief. 

Dr. Wong stepped into his role Nov. 18, according to a Dec. 2 news release from the cancer center. 

He joins Roswell Park from Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center where he was the medical executive for integration and innovative programs for the MD Anderson Cancer Network and a professor in the department of melanoma medical oncology.

As physician in chief, Dr. Wong will help "drive the culture and performance of Roswell Park's medical staff" while providing care to melanoma patients, the release said. 

Dr. Wong previously served at the University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Cancer Institute and UPMC Health System, Los Angeles-based University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine and is the founder of Vali Nanomedical Inc.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles