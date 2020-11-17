Montana health system sued over oncologist's sudden absence

A class-action lawsuit filed Nov. 13 against St. Peter's Health in Helena, Mont., claims patients of Tom Weiner, MD, an oncologist at the hospital, weren't consulted before his unexplained absence in late October, resulting in gaps in their care, reports the Independent Record.

The suit alleges Dr. Weiner's unexplained absence has left patients unassigned to a new physician who will take over their care, rescheduling critical appointments, and undue stress and anxiety.

"The circumstances around Dr. Weiner's absence are private and confidential, therefore, St. Peter's is not legally allowed to provide more information," Wade Johnson, CEO at St. Peter's, wrote in an op-ed.

At least 96 patients have expressed interest in becoming plaintiffs in the case and demand a jury trial, according to the Independent Record. The suit states that the plaintiffs and class reserve the right to seek punitive damages from a jury.

As of Nov. 17, Dr. Weiner was still listed as a practicing physician at St. Peter's. The health system has not confirmed or denied whether Dr. Weiner has been officially terminated or removed from the position.

"Three board-certified oncologists are closely evaluating each patient's care to ensure they are receiving the most effective treatments," St. Peter's wrote in a Nov. 16 statement addressing the matter. "While patients with the most urgent needs are being given priority, all patients will soon receive appointments for these evaluations."

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to St. Peter's Health and will update the report as more information becomes available.

