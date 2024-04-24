MercyOne ends gynecologic oncology surgery services

Clive, Iowa-based MercyOne is ending gynecologic oncology surgical services June 1, ABC affiliate KCCI reported April 23.

The program was closed to reduce costs and "ensure we can continue to fulfill our Mission to provide high-quality care," MercyOne told KCCI. No other gynecology services will be changed.

It is unclear how many patients will be impacted. West Des Moines-based the Iowa Clinic will become the only facility in central Iowa to provide the specialty service and is preparing for an influx of patients starting in June. The center is already working to hire another physician specializing in gynecologic oncology surgeries, but told KCCI that attracting talent may be difficult.