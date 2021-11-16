Mayo Clinic starts blog for cancer patients

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has created a consumer blog for people with cancer and their families to improve patients' quality of life, the health system said Nov. 15.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to use the blog to share Mayo Clinic expertise on cancer prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship and research," said Cheryl Willman, MD, director of the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center. "Our goal is to offer information that improves lives and inspires hope for people diagnosed with cancer and their families."

More than 24,000 newly diagnosed patients are treated at the center annually. Currently, more than 150,000 Mayo Clinic Cancer Center patients are undergoing treatment or in survivorship care.