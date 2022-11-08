MaineGeneral proposes $36M cancer center expansion

Augusta-based MaineGeneral is proposing a $36 million expansion to its Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care to address an increasing number of cancer cases, Bangor Daily News reported Nov. 7.

The proposed 28,000-square-foot expansion would add 12 exam rooms, 10 infusion chairs and an open-access clinic to reduce emergency room visits.

The center, which opened in 2007, was designed to see 800 cancer patients a year, but currently sees 1,300, according to the report. An outside consultant hired by the hospital predicted a six percent increase in cancer patients by 2026.

The healthcare system anticipates submitting an application for the project by March 31, 2023.