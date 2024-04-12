Maine systems close cancer practice

St. Mary's Health System will close its oncology practice, St. Mary's Center For Cancer and Blood Disorders, on July 1, ABC affiliate WMTW reported April 12.

Lewiston, Maine-based St. Mary’s Health System and Portland-based MaineHealth are "entering into a more streamlined cooperative agreement in response to a fast-changing environment for healthcare delivery in Maine and beyond," a hospital spokesperson told WMTW. The system established a joint venture in 2021, but will now end it and return to an affiliate relationship.

The Infusion Center at St. Mary's will remain open for non-oncological services. Current oncology patients will be given the option to transition their care within the region, and staff will be offered positions at St. Mary's Hospital or affiliated provider practices.