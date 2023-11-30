Emory University taps surgical oncologist to lead its medical school

Atlanta-based Emory University has selected Sandra Wong, MD, a surgical oncologist, to lead as the next dean of Emory University School of Medicine and chief academic officer for Emory Healthcare.

Dr. Wong specializes in soft tissue sarcomas, melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers, according to a Nov. 30 news release.

She will join Emory in March 2024, after departing her current role as a chair in the surgery department at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. She is also a surgical professor at the university.

She will replace Carlos del Rio, MD, who has been serving in the role for Emory in an interim capacity since January 2023.