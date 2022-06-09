Dana-Farber, Gustave Roussy and L'Institut Servier sign cooperation agreement 

Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute signed a cooperation agreement with L'Institut Servier and Gustave Roussy in Villejuif, France, on June 7.

The two-year agreement includes the establishment of annual conferences, alternating between Boston and Paris, and a fellowship program for four postdoctoral students from Gustave Roussy, who will be placed in Dana-Farber research labs.

"This is an exciting collaboration that brings together two of the world leaders in cancer research and the development of new therapies," said Toni Choueiri, MD, medical director of international strategic initiatives at Dana-Farber. "As we saw during our first conference last month, we have a great deal to learn from each other and to share with our colleagues around the world as we find new ways to end cancer."