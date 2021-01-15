Chicago hospital offering free cervical cancer screenings through January

Chicago-based Loretto Hospital is providing free cervical cancer screenings for local residents through the end of the month, according to a news release sent to Becker's.

The screenings, offered in partnership with the University of Illinois at Chicago Health, are an effort to observe cervical cancer awareness month. They are available to uninsured or underinsured residents in the Austin neighborhood, where the hospital is located, and surrounding communities.

"Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable types of cancer and, if detected early, is one of the most successfully treatable cancers," said Heather Bergdahl, MD, chief transformation officer at Loretto Hospital.

