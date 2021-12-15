Centura Health announces 2 leadership additions to oncology service line

Dennis Kraus, MD, and Jeffrey Albert, MD, have joined Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health's oncology service line.

Dr. Kraus was named the executive medical director of oncology. Dr. Albert has been named enterprise medical director of radiation oncology and integrated cancer care, a Dec. 14 news release said.

"I was attracted to the role of executive medical director of oncology at Centura due to the magnitude of the position," Dr. Kraus stated. "Cancer represents one of the true existential threats to any individual's existence. Centura represents one of the leading healthcare providers in Colorado and Western Kansas."

Dr. Kraus previously served as the director of the Center for Head and Neck Oncology within the New York Head & Neck Institute in New York City and the Northwell Health Cancer Institute in Lake Success, N.Y.

In his new role, Dr. Albert has been tasked with building Centura's enterprise-wide cancer program from the ground up, the news release said. He previously served as the physician executive for the Gilbert, Ariz.-based Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center program in Northern Colorado.

"I am excited to work with this team to continue building an oncology program that provides the highest quality, compassionate, patient-centered, multidisciplinary cancer care to our patients," he stated.