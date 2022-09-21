Cancer death rates fall thanks to new treatments and screenings

Death rates from cancer have fallen over the past two decades, resulting in more than 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S. — up from three million in 1971. New treatments and screenings are to thank, NBC News reported Sept. 12.

A report by the American Association for Cancer Research stated that significant strides in cancer treatments, diagnostic tools and prevention strategies continue to drive down cancer death rates. Some experts point to tools like immunotherapies — using a person's own immune system to fight off cancer — and routine screenings for common cancers as major contributors to decreasing death rates.

More is on the horizon with novel therapies that can be administered at home and minimally invasive surgical techniques that don't require overnight stays, according to the report.