Biden taps 3 physicians to serve on cancer panel

President Biden on July 13 appointed three physicians to a voluntary panel tasked with advising him on overcoming barriers to cancer care and reducing cancer burden.

The new members of the cancer panel are:

Elizabeth Jaffee, MD. Dr. Jaffee is the deputy director of the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. She will serve as chair of Biden's cancer panel.

Mitchel Berger, MD. A brain tumor expert, he is a full-time professor of neurological surgery and director of the Brain Tumor Center at the University of California in San Francisco.

Carol Brown, MD. Dr. Brown is the senior vice president and chief health equity officer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. She is a gynecologic oncologist.

The administration's Cancer Cabinet also shared its priority actions on July 13, which include closing the screening gap and reducing the effect of preventable cancers. In February, President Biden relaunched the Cancer Moonshot program, which aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50 percent over the next 25 years and improve the experience of people living with and surviving cancer.