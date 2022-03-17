Biden outlines Cancer Moonshot program: 6 things to know 

Listen
President Joe Biden outlined initial steps on March 17 for the revival of the Cancer Moonshot program, which aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50 percent over the next 25 years and improve the experience of living with and surviving cancer.
The initiative initially launched in 2016 while President Biden was vice president, but he relaunched the program Feb. 2.
Six things to know:
- The administration is working to create a Cancer Moonshot Scholars program alongside a new early career fellowship program at the National Cancer Institute starting in fiscal year 2023.
- The FDA is pursuing steps to "significantly reduce" tobacco-related morbidity and mortality.
- The U.S. Defense Department is expanding a signature clinical research program to all of its hospitals.
- The Veterans Administration is planning to propose a rule that will consider "presumptive service connection" for several rare respiratory cancers for some veterans.
- The National Cancer Institute is connecting underrepresented populations to clinical trials and building capacity in cancer research in areas of poverty.
- The Office of Science and Technology Policy will lead an effort to provide scientific support to assess and address cancer risks from air pollution.