7 recent cancer center constructions, expansions

Here are seven hospitals, health systems and cancer treatment centers that have expanded their cancer care facilities or shared plans to open new centers since Aug. 11.

1. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian is renovating its Patty & George Hoag Cancer Center. The renovations will add 34,000-square-feet and cost more than $9 million.

2. Guthrie Cortland (N.Y.) Medical Center unveiled its new 10,825-square-foot Renzi Cancer Center Sept. 1, which will open to patients Sept. 27.

3. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is planning a 110,000-square-foot, $200 million expansion of its proton beam therapy program facility. The addition is expected to be complete in 2025 and will allow an additional 900 patients per year to be treated.

4. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF Healthcare broke ground on a new cancer institute slated to open in 2023. The $237 million project will include proton beam equipment.

5. Moffitt Cancer Center submitted a proposal to build a 75,000-square-foot, three-story outpatient cancer care center in St. Petersburg, Fla.

6. McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, broke ground on a cancer center scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023.

7. Texas Oncology started construction on a 22,300-square-foot cancer center in Fort Worth that is slated to open in 2022. The new facility will provide medical oncology, hematology, radiation oncology and infusion treatments.