New York hospital opens new cancer center

Guthrie Cortland (N.Y.) Medical Center unveiled its new cancer center Sept. 1 and will open to patients Sept. 27.

The 10,825-square-foot Renzi Cancer Center includes 10 chemotherapy infusion chairs, an onsite pharmacy, exam rooms, a procedure rooms and lab phlebotomy stations, among other features.

Surgical and diagnostic services, as well as supportive care programs will be offered at the facility, according to a news release sent to Becker's.

Nearly $3 million in community donations helped fund the cancer center.