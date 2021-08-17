Mayo Clinic plans $200M proton beam expansion to meet growing demand

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is planning a 110,000-square-foot, $200 million expansion of its proton beam therapy program facility. The addition is expected to be complete in 2025.

When the additions are complete, the health system anticipates the facility will be able to treat an additional 900 patients per year.

"When it opens in 2025, the expanded facility will feature two new treatment rooms, in addition to four treatment rooms currently in operation and improved access for patients requiring proton therapy," said Nadia Laack, MD, chair of radiation oncology at Mayo Clinic.

The health system uses pencil beam scanning for its proton beam therapy, which enables highly targeted radiotherapy to cancerous tissue and reduces radiation exposure to healthy tissue. The therapy is ideal for patients with tumors near or within vital organs, Dr. Laack said.

Existing services provided at the facility will be available during the construction period, which is expected to begin in late 2022.