5 recent oncologist appointments at Yale Cancer Center 

Here are five oncologist appointments made by Yale Cancer Center since July 13:

1. Paris Butler, MD, an associate professor in the division of plastic surgery at New Haven, Conn.-based Yale School of Medicine, was welcomed as a plastic surgeon at Smilow Cancer Hospital on July 25.

2. Harriet Kluger, MD, Harvey and Kate Cushing professor of internal medicine and professor of dermatology, was named vice chair of translational research for the center's department of internal medicine July 21.

3. Anna Kress, MD, was named an assistant professor of medicine in the hematology section at Smilow Cancer Hospital on July 19.

4. George Goshua, MD, was named an assistant professor of medicine in the hematology section at Smilow Cancer Hospital on July 19.

5. Gabrielle Peters, MD, was named an assistant professor in the department of therapeutic radiology July 13.