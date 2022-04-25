5 recent moves from the American Cancer Society

Here are five recent moves announced by the American Cancer Society since March 31:

1. The organization, with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, awarded $1.2 million to five researchers in a second round of Pilot Accelerator grants to advance pediatric cancer treatments April 22.

2. William Dahut, MD, was named new chief scientific officer for the organization April 19.

3. ​​The organization awarded funding to 12 universities to implement its Diversity in Cancer Research Internship program April 18.

4. Karen Knudsen, MD, CEO of the American Cancer Society, was named the 2022 ResearcHERS: Women Fighting Cancer National Ambassador on April 22. It is an annual initiative engaging leaders who identify as women to raise funds directly supporting women-led cancer research.

5. The organization awarded $4.2 million in transportation and lodging grant funding to 251 health systems March 31.