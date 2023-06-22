4 ways to alleviate chemo-induced brain fog

Chemo-brain, a commonly reported side effect of the cancer therapy, is not deeply understood, but new research is signaling that cognitive behavioral therapy and a combination of other methods could alleviate it, The Washington Post reported June 20.

This type of chemo side effect affects about 75 percent of cancer patients with 35 percent reporting a continuation of it even after treatments stop, the outlet reported.

Neuropsychologists from Harvard Medical School in Boston told the Post that while there are no FDA-approved treatments specifically for chemo-brain, a combination of the following four techniques may help: