20 cancer drugs approved in 2020

The FDA approved 53 new drugs this year, including 20 with indications related to oncology.

These new drug approvals are listed below, starting with the most recent:

1. Orgovyx was approved Dec. 18 as the first oral hormone therapy for adults with advanced prostate cancer.

2. Margenza was approved Dec. 16 to treat certain patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

3. Gallium 68 PSMA-11 was approved Dec. 1 as the first PET scan imaging drug for men with prostate cancer.

4. Danyelza was approved Nov. 25 to treat high-risk refractory or relapsed neuroblastoma.

5. Gavreto was approved Sept. 4 to treat adults with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who test positive for a certain mutation.

6. Detectnet was approved Sept. 3 as a radioactive diagnostic agent to help detect certain types of neuroendocrine tumors

7. Blenrep was approved Aug. 5 to treat certain patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

8. Monjuvi was approved July 31 to treat relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in combination with lenalidomide.

9. Inqovi was approved July 7 to treat patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

10. Zepzelca was approved June 16 to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer.

11. Cerianna was approved May 27 as the first PET scan imaging agent specifically used for the detection of certain types of recurrent or metastatic breast cancer.

12. Qinlock became the first drug approved as a fourth-line treatment for advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor May 15.

13. Retevmo was approved May 8 to treat patients with lung and thyroid cancers who test positive for a certain genetic mutation.

14. Tabrecta was approved May 6 as the first treatment for an aggressive form of non-small cell lung cancer that has spread to other parts of the body.

15. Trodelvy was approved April 22 to treat adults with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who received at least two prior therapies for metastatic disease.

16. Tukysa was approved April 17 to treat patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer that cannot be surgically removed.

17. Pemazyre was approved April 17 as the first approved treatment for certain patients with advanced cholangiocarcinoma, or cancer of the bile ducts.

18. Sarclisa was approved March 3 for patients with previously treated multiple myeloma.

19. Tazverik was approved Jan. 23 as the first treatment for patients with epithelioid sarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer.

20. Ayvakit became the first approved treatment for adults with unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumors Jan. 9.

To view the FDA's full list of novel drugs approved in 2020, click here.

