Workplace factors that are 'extremely important' to nurses

Better pay rates was the most important aspect of the workplace for nurses, according to a recent AMN Healthcare report.

The "Nurses in 2024" report surveyed more than 1,150 nurses about their work. It found that 35% said they are "extremely likely" to leave their jobs this year, and 35% said they are likely to change their schedule or hours this year.

The survey asked nurses how important different elements of the workplace were. Here are the six elements of the workplace with the percentage of nurses who said it was "extremely important":

Better pay rates for nurses: 75%

More nurses per patient: 68%

Better scheduling/hours for nurses: 58%

More recognition for nurses: 47%

More wellness programs for nurses: 42%

More diversity among nurses: 26%





