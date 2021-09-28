Wisconsin college receives $1.8M grant to improve diversity in nursing students

Green Bay-based Northeast Wisconsin Technical College recently received a $1.8 million grant from HHS to boost diversity among nursing students, Spectrum News 1 reported Sept. 28.

The grant will be spread out over four years and is expected to help train about 50 students.

"If we can graduate nurses who look like our fellow community members these days, when they're out there providing care, everybody is going to feel much more comfortable," said Cindy Theys, associate dean in the Health Science and Education Department.

Elisa Lopez is studying to be a licenced practical nurse at the college and told Spectrum News 1 that she's experienced the importance of diversity in hospitals during visits with her mother.

"Every time I go with her to the hospital there are no Hispanic people that speak Spanish to help her," she said. "It's very important to have people that speak the same language as you to feel comfortable, you know? To feel supported."