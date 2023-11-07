Top 15 causes of nurse burnout

Fifty-six percent of nurses report experiencing burnout, 64% attribute feelings of stress to their job, and 39% are considering an exit from their role within the next six months — that's according to the American Nurses Foundation's fourth annual survey of nurse wellness published Nov. 7.

"What we're finding year over year is that not much has changed since the start of the pandemic, which to me is the most alarming finding from this report," Kate Judge, executive director of the American Nurses Foundation, stated in a Nov. 7 news release. "Another disturbing statistic is that younger nurses and less tenured nurses — a key demographic in shoring up the nursing pipeline — are more negatively affected by burnout, turnover and mental health challenges. What nurses need now is a radical transformation in all levels of support and resources they receive."

For the survey, more than 7,400 nurses were interviewed about mental health and wellness factors related to their roles in May 2023. Among the factors they identified that contribute the most to burnout on the job were (nurses could make three selections to this response):