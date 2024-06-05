The workplace factor determining whether nurses stay or leave

A New York City-based New York University study found that support at work was the strongest predictor of nurses staying in their jobs.

The study, published in Online Journal of Issues in Nursing, surveyed 629 nurses across 36 states during the summer of 2020. The survey asked about nurses' workplaces, including type of setting, schedule, patient volume per nurse, length of shift, and COVID-19-specific factors, like whether they cared for COVID-19 patients and were supplied adequate personal protective equipment.

Researchers found that the strongest factor predicting whether nurses would remain in their roles was the presence of a support system at work. Nurses who felt supported by colleagues were nearly twice as likely to want to stay in their job than those who did not feel supported, according to a June university news release.