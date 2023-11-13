The nursing crisis has reached a breaking point: ANA

The nurse staffing crisis is not new, but it has reached the proverbial breaking point, Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, RN, president of the American Nurses Association, wrote in an op-ed piece published in The Hill on Nov. 11.

The ANA supports the Nurse Staffing Standards for Hospital Patient Safety and Quality Care Act, which would set minimum nurse-to-patient staffing requirements across the nation. The bill would empower current and future nurses to invest in training, career development and provide whistleblower protection.

"It is not a balm to all that ails the nursing profession, but this legislation would go a long way to enhancing the health and well-being of nurses, patients and our entire health system," Dr. Mensik Kennedy said. "When our patients' care is in jeopardy, we are put in the necessary position to raise our voices."

Minimum staffing ratios are a pathway to achieving appropriate staffing levels and patient outcomes, however nurses must be decision-makers, she said, "to ensure the approach is enforceable, specific to the care setting and unit, accounts for patients who require critical care, and balances the workload of staff nurses."

Although staffing ratios "cannot and should not be the only solution," they are necessary and achievable, Dr. Mensik Kennedy wrote.