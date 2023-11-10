The nurse specialties with the highest turnover

Telemetry, step down and medical-surgical nurse turnover exceeded the national average in 2022, an NSI report found.

The "NSI National Health Care Retention & RN Staffing Survey'' obtained data from 273 hospitals in 35 states. The survey covered registered nurse employment data from 202,502 nurses in 2022.

In 2022, the national turnover rate for registered nurses was 22.5%. Only three specialties had higher turnover rate than the national average, but emergency and behavioral health were only slightly below.

Here are the registered nurse turnover rates by specialty for 2022:

Telemetry: 27.1%

Step down: 23.7%

Med-surg: 23.1%

Emergency: 21.7%

Behavioral health: 20.8%

Critical care: 19.9%

Burn center: 18.7%

Women's health: 17.2%

Pediatrics: 17.1%

Surgical services: 16%