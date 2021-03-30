Rhode Island nurse invents portable N95 mask preserver

An emergency room nurse at Providence, R.I.-based Roger Williams Medical Center invented a portable case for clinicians to store their N95 masks, reports NBC affiliate WJAR.

Timothy Aurelio has been an ER nurse at the hospital for more than 25 years. Mr. Aurelio said he got the idea for the mask case last July.

"I noticed that we didn't have a safe place to store our N95 masks, and our masks were getting crushed and soiled. People were leaving them on the desk," he told WJAR.

Mr. Aurelio reached out to an engineer to help design the portable mask preserver, which hospital employees can attach to their waist or leave at their desk.

The washable case is made of a medical-grade plastic, which contains an additive that has antimicrobial, anti-fungal, anti-mold and anti-mildew properties.

Mr. Aurelio is selling the mask preservers for $15 each and offering special deals for health systems.



