NP workforce grows 8% in 1 year

The number of nurse practitioners has grown 8.5% since 2022, American Association of Nurse Practitioners data found.

The number of nurse practitioners grew from 355,000 in 2022 to 385,000 in 2023. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projected the profession will grow 45% by 2032.

"As the demand for healthcare continues to rise, fueled by the growth of an aging population and the continued shortage of primary healthcare providers, AANP is committed to expanding and diversifying the NP workforce," ANP President Stephen Ferrara, DNP, said in a Nov. 13 news release. "NPs can increase access to high-quality primary, acute and mental healthcare for patients of all ages in every community."