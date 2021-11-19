New York launches tuition coverage program for 1,000 nursing students

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Nov. 18 a new tuition coverage program for 1,000 nursing students in an effort to address staffing shortages.

The Nurses For Our Future Scholarship program will cover tuition at the State University of New York and City University of New York.

Madia Coleman, a spokesperson for the Executive Office, told Becker's the expected cost for the state is $15 million. There may be a lottery for applicants.

Any New York resident accepted into a SUNY or CUNY nursing program can participate in the program. Participants will complete two years’ service in a New York State Health Care Facility following graduation, according to Ms. Coleman.

Ms. Coleman added participants will also have a part-time option if they are working concurrently in a related health facility while they earn their degree.

"Just a year ago, we were celebrating our healthcare workers as the heroes they are, and the pandemic has shown us that we cannot afford a labor shortage in the healthcare industry," Ms. Hochul said.

"I'm proud to announce our new Nurses For Our Future Scholarship as an important step to train more nurses and bring them into our healthcare system. SUNY and CUNY scholarships move us toward a more prosperous and equal New York, by working to make sure every New Yorker has access to training programs, one-, two-, and four-year degrees, community college; SUNY and CUNY should be the pathway to the middle class."