LinkedIn to add new features for nurses

LinkedIn has added several new features to support nurses with job searches and networking.

As part of the new features, users looking for nursing jobs will be able to customize their search with filters for different specialties, shifts, schedules and licenses. More than 3 million nurses in the U.S. who use LinkedIn will also be able to update their profile to highlight skills and experience with more than 40 nursing skills, such as pediatrics, neonatal, hospice and home health. Through the "Open to Work" feature, nurses will be able to select job preferences for recruiters to see on their profiles

LinkedIn also compiled a number of networking groups for interested nurses to consider joining to connect with peers and leaders in the industry.